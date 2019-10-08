Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

iTradeNetwork Launches New Logistics Module to Disrupt the Perishables Freight Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, is proud to announce the launch of iTradeFreight—a new logistics module to modernize the freight industry for perishables.

When it comes to transporting perishable commodities, the current volatile logistics landscape puts pressure on margins and product shelf life. “Our customers are looking for ways to better plan for complex logistical challenges,” says Nathan Romney, Senior Vice President of Product Management at iTradeNetwork. “Shippers, buyers, and carriers need a way to connect seamlessly and access upfront, transparent pricing at the touch of a button. Our customers will be able to do all of this and more with iTradeFreight.”

iTradeFreight turns logistics into a competitive advantage for customers by providing real-time freight quotes, scenario planning, and modeling to optimize logistics costs. This makes load management part of the procurement process from the beginning and helps users determine when to ship, how to optimize their shipments, and how to save on freight costs so that they can maximize their margins on every purchase order. This innovative, tech-forward approach to freight means shippers can spend less time sourcing quotes and capacity and more time getting goods to market.

“Logistics is a huge pain point for our customers, and it is eroding their margins significantly,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “With iTradeFreight, our customers will maximize their margins on every order by factoring logistics into their all-in procurement costs — and that is incredibly powerful.”

iTrade’s new integrated Logistics Module is one of many platform innovations iTrade has delivered to the market in the last year, including iTrade Blockchain—the first homegrown blockchain solution for perishables, iTradeOrder—a brand new order management, traceability and quality inspection solution for ambitious mid-market companies, and, most recently, offering part of their iTracefresh suite for free to over 2,000 suppliers to jumpstart industry-wide traceability.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.
iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries' most extensive trading partner network, ITN's collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN's growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.

Media Contact:
Bryn McFadden
925-660-1100
inquiries@itradenetwork.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:08pTOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
02:08pBATTERY VENTURES : -Backed ClearCare, Provider of Software for Home-Care Agencies, Announces Acquisition by WellSky
BU
02:06pRSI INTERNAT : What Hoteliers Need to Know About PCI Compliance
PU
02:06pTopgolf seeks to hire banks for IPO - sources
RE
02:05pSG360° Expands Sheetfed Press Platform with Custom Built Komori GL840
PR
02:04pFederal National Council Launches Arab Charter on Women's Rights in Cooperation With Arab Parliament
BU
02:03pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  ProPetro Holding Corp. – PUMP
GL
02:01pNAKAMA : Directorate Changes 08/10/19
PU
02:01pSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Stuck in the mud
PU
02:01pAIR PRODUCTS : to Highlight Latest Smart Furnace Atmosphere Monitoring and Control Solutions at Heat Treat 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group