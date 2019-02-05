iXsystems Charges into 2019 With Sustained 50% Growth in TrueNAS and FreeNAS Revenues

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iXsystems®, the leader in Enterprise Storage and Servers Driven by Open Source, starts 2019 strongly after three consecutive years with over 50% year-over-year revenue growth in its TrueNAS® product line. This achievement and momentum reflects the rapid adoption of the cutting-edge TrueNAS M-Series storage appliance.



2018 Products and Partnerships

The TrueNAS M-Series unified file, block, and object storage appliances deliver “Advanced Technologies in Perfect Harmony” according to DCIG and are proving to be the go-to storage solution for businesses, schools, and government agencies that need a storage solution scalable to over 10 petabytes. Released in May 2018, the M-Series provides high availability and 100Gb/s performance using best-of-breed technologies including NVDIMMs, NVMe, and the ZFS file system. They can be configured in Hybrid or All-Flash modes with industry-leading price-performance-capacity.

The Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry was among the earliest adopters of the TrueNAS M-Series. Production houses, including three major Hollywood studios, have implemented the TrueNAS M50 for both Archive and Editing workflows. The high capacity and high bandwidth of the M-Series, along with all the data protection and replication tools, make it well suited to the production and storage of valuable multimedia assets.

Both the TrueNAS X-Series and M-Series are also being used in more turnkey solutions. The Asigra TrueNAS backup appliance was identified by SearchDataBackup as one of the converged secondary storage solutions changing “buying patterns for organizations”, and is a finalist in SearchStorage’s 2018 Backup Products of the Year.

FreeNAS®, the world’s most popular Open Source storage operating system, is integral to the success of the TrueNAS platforms. Version 11.2 of FreeNAS launched in December and features an all-new Angular-based web interface that will be extended to TrueNAS in 2019. With over 10 million downloads and a rapidly-growing community hundreds of thousands strong, FreeNAS can be found in organizations around the world of every size and industry. FreeNAS Mini and Certified appliances from iXsystems are widely used in offices and labs.

"There are an estimated 1 Million deployed TrueNAS and FreeNAS systems with many Exabytes under management. To support this vast user base, we will be releasing a single pane of glass management system for the combined FreeNAS and TrueNAS community."

– Morgan Littlewood, Senior Vice President, Product Management

2018 Growth

The TrueNAS family, including FreeNAS, had another high growth year in 2018. The significant product enhancements and the high quality of the TrueNAS software and support stimulated the highest ever annual growth in revenue and units shipped. Key 2018 statistics include:

> 50% growth in TrueNAS systems revenues

> 60% growth in capacity shipped

> 80% growth in support revenues

> 100% growth in Multi-PetaByte systems with 40 or 100 GbE networking

> 100% growth in M&E storage deployments

> 50% growth in FreeNAS software downloads per day

“When we launched TrueNAS in 2011, we knew that combining cutting-edge hardware and enterprise software enhancements along with our Open Source software was the secret to delivering unrivaled value and performance in a uniquely powerful and versatile storage solution. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Our focus on software quality, data protection, and Enterprise-grade support provides our community with compelling economics in comparison with cloud and traditional storage vendors. We’d like to thank our customers, partners, and FreeNAS community for their ongoing support.”

– Brett Davis, Executive Vice President

To learn more about iXsystems and how TrueNAS can help your organization, visit www.iXsystems.com, contact us via https://www.ixsystems.com/contact-us/, or give us a call at 1-855-GREP-4-IX.

About iXsystems

Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS and TrueOS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in a global marketplace that relies on Open Source solutions, high availability storage and servers, technology partnerships, and expert support. Since its founding in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on iXsystems’ enterprise servers, TrueNAS Unified Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics. Millions of tech-savvy users also download and deploy our Open Source software each year. More information can be found at www.iXsystems.com.

