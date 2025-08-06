UBS has downgraded its recommendation on IAG (International Airlines Group) from 'neutral' to 'sell', despite raising its target price from 285 pence to 350 pence (cp: 373 pence, -2%), a new TP that implies a 7% downside potential for the parent company of British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.



IAG delivered a solid performance in H1 2025, but we are cautious about the potential slowdown in earnings growth and believe the risk is skewed to the downside, the broker says.