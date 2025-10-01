Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" rating on Iberdrola shares, along with a target price of €18.7, after a roadshow with the Spanish energy group's management, which it believes can best be described as "resilient, growing and Anglo-Saxon."



The strategy detailed on September 24 fully illustrates these three terms, the analyst says, pointing to a business plan that focuses on network investments, mainly in the US and the UK.



According to Oddo BHF, Iberdrola will thus benefit over the next three years; at least from high visibility, attractive returns on equity (9.5% on average) and growth linked to the acceleration of its investments.



This winning equation should, logically, lead to a revaluation of the group's valuation multiples, given the majority weight of regulated activities in the construction of EBITDA in 2028, the analyst adds.