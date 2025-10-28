Iberdrola shares rose nearly 1.5% on the Madrid Stock Exchange after reporting adjusted net income of €5.12bn for the first nine months of 2025, up 16.6% y-o-y. Reported net profit stood at €5.31bn, down 3% y-o-y, penalized by a 36% increase in operating expenses and a 6.3% decline in EBITDA to €12.44bn from €13.27bn in 2024.
Revenue rose slightly (+2.3% to €33.86bn), driven by network activities, particularly in the UK and the US. The group highlighted a significant improvement in current operating income (adjusted EBIT), up 5.9% to €7.79bn. Operating free cash flow reached €9.75bn, up 10% y-o-y, enabling a €3.2bn reduction in adjusted net debt, which fell to €48.5bn as of September 30, 2025.
Profitability was supported by the strong performance of the networks, whose EBITDA jumped 26% to €6.13bn, while EBITDA from renewable energies and customers fell 11%, penalized by lower prices and one-off expenses in Iberia. Iberdrola has raised its adjusted net profit forecast for FY 2025. The group is now targeting double-digit growth, with a target of over €6.2bn, or even €6.6bn when including the exceptional effects related to regulated costs in the US.
Iberdrola, S.A. is one of the leading Spanish electricity producers and distributors. The group is also the world's No. 1 producer of wind energy. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution of electricity and natural gas (44.9%);
- transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas (36%);
- production of electricity and renewable energies (19.1%): 238,164 GWh produced in 2024 and distributed by country between Spain (89,060 GWh), Brazil (80,922 GWh), the United Kingdom (37,642 GWh), and the United States (30,540 GWh).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (37.6%), Brazil (20.2%), the United States (17.2%), the United Kingdom (17.1%), Mexico (3.8%) and other (4.1%).
