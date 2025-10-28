Iberdrola shares rose nearly 1.5% on the Madrid Stock Exchange after reporting adjusted net income of €5.12bn for the first nine months of 2025, up 16.6% y-o-y. Reported net profit stood at €5.31bn, down 3% y-o-y, penalized by a 36% increase in operating expenses and a 6.3% decline in EBITDA to €12.44bn from €13.27bn in 2024.



Revenue rose slightly (+2.3% to €33.86bn), driven by network activities, particularly in the UK and the US. The group highlighted a significant improvement in current operating income (adjusted EBIT), up 5.9% to €7.79bn. Operating free cash flow reached €9.75bn, up 10% y-o-y, enabling a €3.2bn reduction in adjusted net debt, which fell to €48.5bn as of September 30, 2025.



Profitability was supported by the strong performance of the networks, whose EBITDA jumped 26% to €6.13bn, while EBITDA from renewable energies and customers fell 11%, penalized by lower prices and one-off expenses in Iberia. Iberdrola has raised its adjusted net profit forecast for FY 2025. The group is now targeting double-digit growth, with a target of over €6.2bn, or even €6.6bn when including the exceptional effects related to regulated costs in the US.