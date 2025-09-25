UBS believes there are no major surprises in the 2024-28e plan. The analyst highlights the increased focus on the UK and US networks.



Iberdrola will invest €58bn by 2028 (+30%) to accelerate network growth in the US and UK.



Following the announcement of these new investment targets, UBS confirms its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of €17.3.



The company is targeting high single-digit annual growth in adjusted net income; we are slightly ahead at 10%; we see room for improvement and surprises on the 7% consensus, UBS says.



We expect to achieve a net profit of €7.6bn in 2028, with approximately €20bn allocated to dividends between 2024 and 2028, management said.