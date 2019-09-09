Log in
ibex : Exceeds 4,500 Employees in Jamaica with New Kingston Opening

09/09/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

ibex celebrates with a ribbon cutting celebration

ibex, a leading provider of contact center services and other business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, held a grand opening event and ribbon cutting with the theme “Exceeding the Vision” for a new center located in New Kingston on September 4, 2019. The new ibex location occupies three floors in the Courtleigh Building and employees 700 people.

The company celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Audley Shaw, Honorable Minister of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture and Fisheries, executives from JAMPRO and other business leaders from the community. The new center is in the heart of the New Kingston business district.

“With this new center we will employ 4,500 in Jamaica by year’s end,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “The success we have found in Jamaica is because of the quality of people we have hired. We have discovered a talent pool that consistently performs exceptionally well for our clients. As a result, our clients have expanded their lines of business with us and we have added new clients as well.”

“We have exceeded all of our expectations for growth on the island,” continued Dechant. “In 2016, I believed we would reach 5,000 employees in less than five years. In under three years, we have essentially reached the goal we set in 2017. The results have been tremendous, and we look forward to expanding even further within Jamaica. In fact, my vision for ibex in Jamaica is that we will reach 10,000 employees within the next three to five years.”

In July 2016, ibex opened their first location in Portmore, Jamaica. Their second site, Waterfront in the Digicel Building, opened in January of 2018. ibex continues to look for expansion opportunities within the country. ibex recently won Nearshore Company of the Year from Nearshore Americas.

ABOUT ibex

ibex is a leading end-to-end provider of technology-enabled Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) solutions. ibex helps leading brands worldwide acquire, engage, and retain customers. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ibex has delivery locations across 29 sites in seven countries and maintains a network of over 19,000 employees. With its CLX platform, the company’s solutions range from handling 60 million customer interactions yearly for its clients from onshore, offshore and near-shore locations, to acquiring new customers for its clients that add $2 billion yearly in lifetime revenues, to deploying its Clearview platform that helps brands manage and optimize their customer experience.

CLX is the customer lifecycle, evolved.


© Business Wire 2019
