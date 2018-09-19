ibex : Wins the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American Customer Management BPO Customer Value Leadership Award

Award recognizes ibex’s innovative Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX)
suite
ibex, a leading global BPO firm, was recently presented the Frost &
Sullivan 2018 North American Customer Management BPO Customer Value
Leadership Award for best practice excellence. The award evaluates
companies throughout a range of regional and global markets for superior
leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic
product development. ibex’s Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) suite
was recognized by the award as an innovative approach to providing value
across the end-to-end customer value chain.
CLX is an all-in-one customer engagement toolset, unifying and
streamlining how brands acquire, support, and engage customers. Powered
by smart digital customer acquisition technologies, a worldwide network
of brand support & sales champions, and the most robust Customer
Experience Management platform in the industry, CLX is optimized to
drive end-to-end customer acquisition, engagement, and growth for the
world’s most discerning brands. The award cites the solution as a
disruptor in the BPO industry.
“We have always been a disruptor in the BPO landscape,” said Bob
Dechant, CEO of ibex. “This award is a big honor, and a strong
indication that our continued innovation in the BPO space is turning
heads. It is rewarding to have CLX acknowledged for transforming how
brands engage with their customers, and how it creates strategic,
long-term value for our clients.”
The award was given to ibex based on key benchmarking criteria. The
Frost & Sullivan analyst, Stephen Loynd, independently evaluated two key
factors - Customer Impact and Business Impact.
“Exponential technological change, characterized by trends such as
digitization and machine learning, are fundamentally changing how
businesses gain and retain customers. ibex is catering to these emerging
and high-growth market needs through an end-to-end Customer Lifecycle
Experience (CLX) solution, aiming to disrupt voice and labor arbitrage
with broader, deeper, seamless, and effective lifecycle services that
offer innovation, disruptive performance, speed, and flexibility. As
such, ibex is charting a new direction beyond typical BPO by nurturing
experiences from their first instance, continuing throughout the entire
customer journey,” said Stephen Loynd, Global Program Director, Frost &
Sullivan.
Within each category of customer impact there were five criteria
evaluated: price and performance value, customer purchase experience,
customer ownership experience, customer service experience, and brand
equity. For business equity they evaluated financial performance,
customer acquisition, operational efficiency, growth potential and human
capital.
ibex has integrated two of its sister companies to create CLX. The two
sister companies are ibex Digital, offering advanced digital and
performance marketing solutions, and ibex CX, offering customer
experience management (CEM) technology capabilities. As a result, ibex
extended its traditional outsourced contact center capabilities into a
unified CLX offering, helping major brands acquire, engage, and retain
customers all while using a single streamlined and integrated vendor.
About ibex
Unifying the end-to-end customer lifecycle, ibex helps global
organizations acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. With
its leading Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) platform, ibex helps
brands process 180 million customer interactions each year, add over
$2.2B annually in Lifetime Customer Value, and manage and
optimize innovative customer experience management programs worldwide.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ibex has delivery locations across 27
sites in seven countries, and maintains a network of over 17,000
employees.
