ibex : Wins the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American Customer Management BPO Customer Value Leadership Award

Award recognizes ibex’s innovative Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) suite

ibex, a leading global BPO firm, was recently presented the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American Customer Management BPO Customer Value Leadership Award for best practice excellence. The award evaluates companies throughout a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. ibex’s Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) suite was recognized by the award as an innovative approach to providing value across the end-to-end customer value chain.

CLX is an all-in-one customer engagement toolset, unifying and streamlining how brands acquire, support, and engage customers. Powered by smart digital customer acquisition technologies, a worldwide network of brand support & sales champions, and the most robust Customer Experience Management platform in the industry, CLX is optimized to drive end-to-end customer acquisition, engagement, and growth for the world’s most discerning brands. The award cites the solution as a disruptor in the BPO industry.

“We have always been a disruptor in the BPO landscape,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “This award is a big honor, and a strong indication that our continued innovation in the BPO space is turning heads. It is rewarding to have CLX acknowledged for transforming how brands engage with their customers, and how it creates strategic, long-term value for our clients.”

The award was given to ibex based on key benchmarking criteria. The Frost & Sullivan analyst, Stephen Loynd, independently evaluated two key factors - Customer Impact and Business Impact.

“Exponential technological change, characterized by trends such as digitization and machine learning, are fundamentally changing how businesses gain and retain customers. ibex is catering to these emerging and high-growth market needs through an end-to-end Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) solution, aiming to disrupt voice and labor arbitrage with broader, deeper, seamless, and effective lifecycle services that offer innovation, disruptive performance, speed, and flexibility. As such, ibex is charting a new direction beyond typical BPO by nurturing experiences from their first instance, continuing throughout the entire customer journey,” said Stephen Loynd, Global Program Director, Frost & Sullivan.

Within each category of customer impact there were five criteria evaluated: price and performance value, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience, and brand equity. For business equity they evaluated financial performance, customer acquisition, operational efficiency, growth potential and human capital.

ibex has integrated two of its sister companies to create CLX. The two sister companies are ibex Digital, offering advanced digital and performance marketing solutions, and ibex CX, offering customer experience management (CEM) technology capabilities. As a result, ibex extended its traditional outsourced contact center capabilities into a unified CLX offering, helping major brands acquire, engage, and retain customers all while using a single streamlined and integrated vendor.

About ibex

Unifying the end-to-end customer lifecycle, ibex helps global organizations acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. With its leading Customer Lifecycle Experience (CLX) platform, ibex helps brands process 180 million customer interactions each year, add over $2.2B annually in Lifetime Customer Value, and manage and optimize innovative customer experience management programs worldwide. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., ibex has delivery locations across 27 sites in seven countries, and maintains a network of over 17,000 employees.

