IBM announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Txture, an Austrian company whose software modernizes and optimizes hybrid cloud architectures for businesses, one of its areas of expertise.



The American IT group explains that the acquisition of Txture will enable it to get its hands on key technologies that will allow it to complement its offerings.



The integration of Txture should, in particular, help its consulting teams to analyze customers' IT systems more quickly and define the best modernization strategy, automate the initial diagnostic steps, and accelerate the implementation of migration projects, while reducing manual work and improving the quality of the projects delivered.



IBM explains that it also plans to use Txture's tools to develop customer roadmaps that incorporate sustainability and carbon footprint reduction objectives for IT infrastructures.



Founded in 2017, Txture is a spin-off from the Institute of Computer Science at the University of Innsbruck.





