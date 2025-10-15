IBM announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cognitus, an SAP S/4HANA service provider and SAP Gold Partner recognized for its AI-powered industry solutions. The transaction is intended to strengthen IBM's capabilities in complex and regulated industries such as aerospace, energy, and manufacturing.



Founded in 2002 and based in Dallas, Cognitus brings with it over 20 years of SAP expertise and a suite of proprietary software, including CIS-GovCon, CLM, and Real-Time Billing, designed to automate and secure SAP transformation processes.



Neil Dhar, managing partner of IBM Consulting Americas, says that "Cognitus brings deep industry expertise and AI technologies that improve the efficiency of SAP deployments." meanwhile, Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus, says the combination will "accelerate innovation and expand the global reach" of its solutions.



The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.