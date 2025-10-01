IBM announces a collaboration with AMD to provide Zyphra, a young AI company based in San Francisco and worth $1bn after its Series A funding round, with an advanced multimodal model training infrastructure. The multi-year agreement provides for the provision of a large cluster of AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs on IBM Cloud, complemented by AMD Pensando network accelerators.



The first phase of the deployment was delivered in September, with an extension planned for 2026. Zyphra will use this capacity to train its super-agent 'Maia', designed to increase business productivity through language, image and sound processing.



According to the press release, this agreement demonstrates the growing strength of the joint IBM-AMD offering in hybrid cloud, high-performance computing, and generative AI.