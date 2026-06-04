IBM and Alphabets subsidiary Google Cloud have announced a strategic partnership to launch a new Google Cloud practice, designed to help organizations accelerate the deployment of production-grade AI and modernize core systems.

The new practice combines IBM's extensive industry expertise and IBM Consulting Advantage - its AI-powered platform that assists IBM teams in designing, developing, and deploying AI solutions more rapidly - with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent platform, as well as its cybersecurity and data management capabilities.



With thousands of Google Cloud-certified IBM consultants and engineers mobilized, this practice will assist enterprises in deploying AI solutions, modernizing legacy environments, and managing technology across complex hybrid landscapes. This initiative represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity for both IBM and Google Cloud.



IBM is creating a portfolio of industry-specific AI agents, built on IBM Consulting Advantage and optimized for Gemini Enterprise, to address use cases in banking, government, retail, telecommunications, energy, security, insurance, and life sciences.



IBM consultants can now directly design, develop, and govern enterprise-grade AI agents on Google Cloud. IBM's pre-built assets, reusable agents, and transformation methodologies can be combined with Google Cloud's execution capabilities, governance controls, and enterprise security features.



Finally, IBM Consulting will help develop interface models and common solutions connecting enterprise data to Gemini through an open and flexible approach, integrating technologies from IBM and its ecosystem. These interfaces can be tailored to each client's specific architecture.