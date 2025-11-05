IBM confirmed on Tuesday that it will lay off several thousand employees by the end of the year, joining the wave of job cuts sweeping the technology sector. A spokesperson said the measure will affect "a low single-digit percentage" of the global workforce. Given that the company had around 270,000 employees at the end of 2024, a 1% reduction would represent around 2,700 job losses. Some US-based jobs will be affected, but the US workforce is expected to remain stable over the year as a whole.

This decision comes as IBM, like other tech giants, seeks to improve its productivity through the increased integration of artificial intelligence solutions. In October, Amazon announced the elimination of 14,000 jobs in its corporate teams, and Meta announced 600 job cuts in its AI division. IBM had already made cuts in March in its marketing and communications departments. In addition, CEO Arvind Krishna revealed in May that 200 HR positions had been replaced by AI agents, allowing the sales and software development teams to be strengthened.

Despite this streamlining, IBM reported better-than-expected quarterly results on October 22, driven by a 10% increase in software revenue. Since taking the helm in 2020, Arvind Krishna has been pursuing a transformation strategy aimed at broadening IBM's revenue base and repositioning the company in growth segments, particularly those related to artificial intelligence and digital services.