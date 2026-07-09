IBM is announcing major updates to IBM Bob, its agentic software development platform, including new multi-agent capabilities, integrated analytics on AI costs and usage, and specialized, prebuilt workflows designed to modernize enterprise systems.
'Now that organizations are using AI to write enormous amounts of code, their software development challenges have expanded to other parts of the process. 85% of DevSecOps professionals surveyed agree that AI has shifted the bottleneck from writing code to reviewing and validating it,' IBM noted.
According to the group, IBM Bob is designed to bring AI capabilities wherever software engineering work is done. Rather than confining AI to a single development interface for isolated tasks, Bob offers a unified foundation that enables teams to coordinate across the software development life cycle.
Among the new features, users can now access Bobalytics, a new capability that helps them monitor consumption, allocate resources, and put in place the tracking needed to scale AI in line with their internal requirements.
In addition, Bob now allows models to call on multiple tools in a single turn and run them simultaneously. Lastly, Bob sub-agents handle complex tasks in an isolated context to deliver fast answers while helping keep costs under control.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
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