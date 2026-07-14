IBM hammered after a profit warning and a rating downgrade

Even with the session dominated by a flood of bank earnings on Wall Street, the spotlight this Tuesday is squarely on IBM: shares in the tech giant are plunging 25% to below $218, wiping out all gains booked since the start of the year, hit by a profit warning compounded by a rating downgrade from HSBC.

IBM management sets disappointing targets



For the three months ended in late June, IBM says it now expects only non-GAAP EPS (that is, excluding one-off items) of $2.93, up 5%, but well below the $3.02 average anticipated by the market, as well as revenue up 1% to $17.2bn, versus the analyst consensus that had been running at about $17.85bn.



In his letter to investors, CEO Arvind Krishna attributes the shortfall to several key factors, starting with a massive and unexpected shift in customer spending toward buying servers, storage systems and memory to secure supply ahead of expected price increases and amid constraints in their supply chains.



On top of that trend, which directly hurt sales of mainframes (Z systems) and related software, the Armonk, New York group adds that customers were also disrupted during the quarter by major cybersecurity concerns, which also slowed other planned investments.



In his note, Arvind Krishna candidly acknowledges that, in the face of these abrupt changes in customer behavior, IBM's teams did not adapt quickly enough and lacked the agility to close major contracts before quarter-end, which he says was the main driver of the shortfall over the period.



...and HSBC downgrades its rating



As if that earnings warning were not enough to weigh on the name, HSBC downgraded its recommendation on the tech giant's stock from 'hold' to 'reduce', cutting its price target from $231 to $191, 'based on lower multiples to reflect the broader sector derating'.



According to the British bank, which compares the group with peers in certain businesses, IonQ could gain the upper hand over IBM's quantum operation. It notes that over the past five quarters, IBM would have received only $100m in new quantum-computing orders, versus nearly $600m for IonQ.



HSBC also sees IBM's growth as less durable than SAP's, in that it depends on ongoing cost cutting: on an annual average over 2026-2030, IBM's software business is expected to see non-GAAP EBIT rise 10.6% on revenue growth of 8%, compared with 10.3% and 10% respectively for the German group.



Finally, the bank points to a stretched valuation, saying IBM trades at 22 times expected 2027 non-GAAP EPS, versus a sector median of 16.9 times, even as it expects IBM's non-GAAP EPS to grow 10.7% over 2026-2028, versus a sector median of 19.2%.