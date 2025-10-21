Jefferies maintains its 'hold' recommendation on IBM shares, while raising its target price from $280 to $300, believing that expectations have risen for the IT giant's Q3 2025 results.



Management has shown growing optimism, supported by a stronger macroeconomic environment and the potential for software growth to re-accelerate in the second half of the year, the broker says, notably pointing to the strength of Red Hat.



While IBM is trading at 27x 2026 EPS, Jefferies believes it can re-rate on the back of better execution in software, but prefers Microsoft and Oracle for their broader exposure to AI and faster growth profiles.