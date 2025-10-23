Jefferies maintains its Hold rating on the IBM stock, with a target price of $300, following the release of its Q3 results.
The broker estimates that total revenue exceeded forecasts by 1.5% and accelerated to 7% y-o-y (compared to 5% in Q2).
"However, this increase was driven by infrastructure and consulting, while software growth, at 9%, was in line with expectations (the acceleration of automation was offset by the slowdown at Red Hat and TPP)," the broker said.
Jefferies said in its note that it is optimistic about indicators of a recovery in software growth (Red Hat orders, MIPS delivered), but remains cautious until it sees more signs of consistent execution in the software area.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
