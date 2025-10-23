Jefferies maintains its Hold rating on the IBM stock, with a target price of $300, following the release of its Q3 results.



The broker estimates that total revenue exceeded forecasts by 1.5% and accelerated to 7% y-o-y (compared to 5% in Q2).



"However, this increase was driven by infrastructure and consulting, while software growth, at 9%, was in line with expectations (the acceleration of automation was offset by the slowdown at Red Hat and TPP)," the broker said.



Jefferies said in its note that it is optimistic about indicators of a recovery in software growth (Red Hat orders, MIPS delivered), but remains cautious until it sees more signs of consistent execution in the software area.