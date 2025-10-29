IBM announces the launch of 'IBM Defense Model', an artificial intelligence model designed to provide reliable analysis to defense and security stakeholders. Developed in partnership with Janes, a specialist in open source defense intelligence, this model combines IBM's enterprise AI technology with specific industry data to help agencies make quick and accurate decisions in highly secure environments.



Based on Granite models and deployed via watsonx.ai, the tool is optimized for classified, disconnected, or edge network contexts. It enables operational planning, reporting, and strategic simulation.



IBM says that this model accelerates mission planning while ensuring accurate and secure information.



IBM believes that this partnership with Janes will ensure continuous data updates and enhance the operational relevance of the model for defense.