On Monday, IBM announced the launch of a new technology platform that will enable financial institutions, government agencies, and businesses to manage all of their digital asset operations, such as cryptocurrencies and tokenized securities.



The solution, called IBM Digital Asset Haven, aims to provide a single point of access for managing the entire lifecycle of digital assets, from custody to settlement, while meeting regulatory compliance requirements and facilitating integration with existing systems.



Developed in collaboration with Dfns, a digital wallet infrastructure provider, IBM Digital Asset Haven combines security technologies developed by IBM with the digital asset custody and management capabilities of Dfns, which says it manages more than 15 million wallets on behalf of more than 250 clients.



In a statement, IBM said it plans to market Digital Asset Haven as a platform-as-a-service (SaaS) offering in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by on-premises deployment beginning in Q2 2026.