On Monday, IBM announced the signing of a strategic and technological partnership with the Groq AI platform to enable its customers to access inference workloads on GroqCloud from watsonx Orchestrate, its agentic AI tool.
Under the agreement, IBM plans to integrate RedHat's large open-source virtual language model with Groq's language processing unit (LPU) architecture.
IBM Granite language models will also be supported on GroqCloud for IBM customers.
IBM explains that the project aims to facilitate the transition from the pilot phase of agentic AI to production in areas such as healthcare, finance, public administration, distribution, and manufacturing by reducing costs and accelerating deployment.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
