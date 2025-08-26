IBM announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a partnership with AMD to design new computing architectures combining quantum computers, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing, an approach dubbed "quantum-centric supercomputing."



In a joint statement, the technology groups explained that they intend to build scalable, open-source platforms by leveraging IBM's expertise in developing the world's most powerful quantum computers and AMD's expertise in high-performance computing and AI accelerators.



Unlike conventional computers, which process information using bits that can only be zero or one, quantum computers use qubits, which are governed by the laws of quantum mechanics. This approach opens up a whole new realm of computing to solve problems that are inaccessible to traditional systems, for example in the field of drug discovery.



'Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in a completely new way,' promises Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM.



'High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world's most important challenges,' adds Lisa Su, CEO of AMD.



The partners first plan to explore integrating AMD's processors, graphics cards, and FPGA programmable chips with IBM's quantum computers to establish a new generation of algorithms.



The goal is to develop fault-tolerant quantum computers by the end of the decade, leveraging AMD technologies to provide real-time error correction capabilities, which are considered key to achieving this milestone.