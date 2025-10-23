On Wednesday evening, IBM announced that it now expects free cash flow of around $14bn (up from 'more than $13.5bn') and revenue growth at constant exchange rates of more than 5% (up from 'at least 5%'). NB: pre-market trading: -7.3%.
For Q3 2025, it reported net operating income (non-GAAP) up 17% to $2.5bn, or $2.65 per share (+15%), with an adjusted pre-tax margin improving by two points to 18.6%.
The IT giant's revenue rose 9% to $16.3bn (+7% at constant exchange rates), driven more by its infrastructure (+17%) and software (+10%) divisions than by its consulting activities (+3%).
This quarter, we accelerated our performance across all segments and exceeded our expectations for revenue, profit, and FCF, said CEO Arvind Krishna, who also pointed to an AI order book now totaling more than $9.5bn.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.