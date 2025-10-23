On Wednesday evening, IBM announced that it now expects free cash flow of around $14bn (up from 'more than $13.5bn') and revenue growth at constant exchange rates of more than 5% (up from 'at least 5%'). NB: pre-market trading: -7.3%.



For Q3 2025, it reported net operating income (non-GAAP) up 17% to $2.5bn, or $2.65 per share (+15%), with an adjusted pre-tax margin improving by two points to 18.6%.



The IT giant's revenue rose 9% to $16.3bn (+7% at constant exchange rates), driven more by its infrastructure (+17%) and software (+10%) divisions than by its consulting activities (+3%).



This quarter, we accelerated our performance across all segments and exceeded our expectations for revenue, profit, and FCF, said CEO Arvind Krishna, who also pointed to an AI order book now totaling more than $9.5bn.