In a statement, the US tech giant said the rollout of this shared information system across the animal health group's entities follows the design of a base model (core model) for all business processes and the success of a pilot test, again carried out within the commercial and industrial subsidiaries.

For Virbac, the goal was to unify its operations worldwide, improve efficiency, and support its growth trajectory as its activities are spread across more than 100 countries.

Beyond unifying its platform, the partnership is also expected to pave the way for innovation projects, notably through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, IBM said.

Virbac shares were up nearly 4% late Friday in Paris trading.