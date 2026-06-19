IBM said Friday it has renewed its partnership with French veterinary drugmaker Virbac through 2029, a project aimed at completing the global rollout of a data management platform that includes, in particular, a software foundation dedicated to enterprise resource planning (ERP).
In a statement, the US tech giant said the rollout of this shared information system across the animal health group's entities follows the design of a base model (core model) for all business processes and the success of a pilot test, again carried out within the commercial and industrial subsidiaries.
For Virbac, the goal was to unify its operations worldwide, improve efficiency, and support its growth trajectory as its activities are spread across more than 100 countries.
Beyond unifying its platform, the partnership is also expected to pave the way for innovation projects, notably through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, IBM said.
Virbac shares were up nearly 4% late Friday in Paris trading.
Virbac specializes in the research, production and marketing of veterinary medicines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pet medications (60.7%): pest control drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, anti-inflammatory drugs, mouth/dental care products, ophthalmologic and dermatological products intended for dogs, cats, horses, birds, rodents, etc. The group also offers foods and electronic identification chips;
- livestock medications (39.3%): pest control drugs and antibiotics intended for cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (41.6%), Latin America (15.2%), North America (13.6%), India/Africa/Middle East (12.2%), Eastern Asia (10.5%) and Pacific (6.9%).
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