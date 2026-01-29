IBM shares jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday, lifted by quarterly results that beat expectations and an encouraging guidance for FY 2026. The group posted Q4 EPS of $4.52, above the $4.32 expected, along with revenue of $19.69bn, up 12% y-o-y. Net profit rose to $5.6bn from $2.92bn in the same period of 2024, reflecting a sharp improvement in profitability.
For 2026, IBM now forecasts revenue growth of over 5%, slightly above expectations, although down from the 8% recorded in 2025. The company also expects free cash flow to increase, which should exceed $15.7bn this year. Chief Executive Arvind Krishna hailed a "solid" 2025, marked by gains across all business lines, notably in generative artificial intelligence, where revenue reached $12.5bn.
In Q4, software revenue rose 14% to $9bn, supported by automation and data solutions and Red Hat products. The infrastructure segment climbed 21% to $5.1bn, driven by the performance of the IBM Z Systems line (+67%). Finally, IBM announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.68 per share, marking 110 consecutive years of payments, an historic record in the technology sector.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
