IBM shares jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday, lifted by quarterly results that beat expectations and an encouraging guidance for FY 2026. The group posted Q4 EPS of $4.52, above the $4.32 expected, along with revenue of $19.69bn, up 12% y-o-y. Net profit rose to $5.6bn from $2.92bn in the same period of 2024, reflecting a sharp improvement in profitability.



For 2026, IBM now forecasts revenue growth of over 5%, slightly above expectations, although down from the 8% recorded in 2025. The company also expects free cash flow to increase, which should exceed $15.7bn this year. Chief Executive Arvind Krishna hailed a "solid" 2025, marked by gains across all business lines, notably in generative artificial intelligence, where revenue reached $12.5bn.



In Q4, software revenue rose 14% to $9bn, supported by automation and data solutions and Red Hat products. The infrastructure segment climbed 21% to $5.1bn, driven by the performance of the IBM Z Systems line (+67%). Finally, IBM announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.68 per share, marking 110 consecutive years of payments, an historic record in the technology sector.