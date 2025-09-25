IBM gained more than 4% in New York after announcing its first trial of algorithmic bond trading using quantum computing, in partnership with HSBC.



The experiment resulted in an improvement of up to 34% in predicting the success of orders on the European corporate bond market.



The approach combined classical and quantum resources to optimize quote requests on over-the-counter markets, where assets are traded directly between both parties. The teams validated their models on real data using several IBM quantum computers.



"We now have a tangible example of how quantum computers can solve a real-world problem and deliver a competitive advantage," said Philip Intallura, Head of Quantum Technologies at HSBC.



IBM points out that this work demonstrates the potential of combining business expertise, algorithmic research, and the power of the most advanced quantum processors.