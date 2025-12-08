IBM announced on Monday the acquisition of Confluent for $11bn in cash, offering $31 per share for all outstanding shares. This strategic deal, expected to close by mid-2026, aims to integrate Confluent's real-time data streaming capabilities into IBM's software offering, in a context of strong growth in data volumes in the AI era.

Confluent, partner of major digital players such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud (Alphabet), Microsoft and Snowflake, has over 6,500 customers across various sectors. The platform enables real-time processing of massive data streams, a crucial capability for modern AI applications. According to Arvind Krishna, IBM CEO, this acquisition will allow the group to offer "an intelligent data platform designed for enterprises, thereby consolidating its position in enterprise AI.

This move continues IBM's streak of strategic acquisitions to strengthen its cloud and AI portfolio, after the purchases of HashiCorp for $6.4bn in 2024 and Apptio for $4.6bn in 2023. While Confluent's stock jumped about 26% before the market opened, IBM's stock fell around 1%, reflecting mixed reactions to this ambitious move that nonetheless confirms IBM's intent to become a central player in the data-centric technology ecosystem.