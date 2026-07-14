IBM warns on its Q2 results, the punishment is harsh
IBM said Tuesday that its second-quarter results would fall short of Wall Street forecasts, an underperformance the American technology group attributes to a sudden reallocation of customer budgets. Clients have favored hardware purchases in recent months to avoid future price increases, sidelining its software and systems.
For the three months ended in late June, Big Blue says it expects revenue up only 1% to $17.2bn, versus the analyst consensus previously pointing to a figure around $17.85bn.
As for earnings per share (EPS), it is expected to come in at $2.93 excluding exceptional items, up 5%, but well below the $3.02 average anticipated by the market.
In his letter to investors, Arvind Krishna, the CEO of the Armonk, New York-based group, cites several key factors behind the gap, starting with a massive and unexpected shift in customer spending toward the purchase of servers, storage and memory to secure supply ahead of expected price increases and amid constraints tied to their supply chain.
An internal execution miss, on top of a customer budget shock
IBM says the phenomenon directly hurt its mainframe (Z systems) and related software sales.
It adds that customers were also disrupted during the quarter by major cybersecurity concerns, which likewise slowed other planned investment items.
In his letter, Arvind Krishna candidly acknowledges that in the face of these abrupt changes in customer behavior, IBM teams failed to adapt quickly enough and lacked the agility to close major contracts before the end of the quarter, which he says is the main reason for the shortfall over the period.
Following this stunning warning, IBM shares were expected to fall more than 22% on Tuesday morning at the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, roughly equivalent to their gains since the start of fiscal 2025.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
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