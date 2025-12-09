Icade completes marketing of the EQHO Tower in La Défense

Icade reports that it has signed a lease with the Hauts-de-Seine Prefecture for more than 15,000 m² of space in the EQHO Tower in La Défense, for a fixed term of four years starting in October 2026.



Following the renewal in October of the lease with KPMG for more than 41,000 m² for a fixed term until 2031, the real estate group emphasizes that this signing brings the occupancy rate of this asset to 100%.



The EQHO Tower offers a full range of premium services, including the largest private fitness and wellness area in La Défense. Completely renovated in 2013, it has received numerous environmental certifications and labels.



"This new signing confirms Icade's solid leasing activity in this area. Today, the group's real estate portfolio in the La Défense and peri-La Défense areas is almost entirely leased," comments Audrey Camus, CEO of Icade.