In a filing with the AMF, Goldman Sachs Group declared on Friday that it had indirectly crossed below the 5% threshold of Icade's share capital and voting rights on May 18, following an off-market share disposal.

The American investment bank specified that it holds, through controlled subsidiaries, 2,738,438 Icade shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 3.59% of the capital and voting rights of the real estate investment and development company.