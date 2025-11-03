The real estate group Icade announces that S&P Global has confirmed its long-term credit rating of 'BBB' but revised its outlook from 'stable' to 'negative' 'to reflect the trends underlying its operational risk profile'.
S&P Global has maintained Icade's financial ratio thresholds unchanged. Taking note of these adjustments, the group "reaffirms its ambition to strengthen its operational profile and maintain a rigorous and prudent financial policy."
Icade: S&P Global downgrades its outlook
Published on 11/03/2025 at 02:06 am EST
