Icade announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its stake in a portfolio of 23 Italian assets, including five short- and medium-stay properties and 18 senior residences, representing approximately 15% of its exposure to healthcare real estate, to BNPP REIM.



The transaction, which relates to its stake in an Italian vehicle holding a portfolio of over €300m, represents about €173m for Icade, in line with the value of the assets in the group's NAV as of 30 June.



This amount will repay almost the entire shareholder loan between Icade and IHE Healthcare Europe. Post-transaction, it will retain, via IHE, a residual exposure to five assets in Italy as well as assets in Portugal and Germany.



The impact on 2025 cash flow will depend on the closing date of this transaction, which is expected to be in Q4 2025, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, such as obtaining the agreement of local municipalities.