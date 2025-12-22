Icade Signs Sale Agreement for Marignan Building in Paris

Icade announced on Friday evening that it has signed a sale agreement with Black Swan Real Estate Capital, acting on behalf of Bain Capital and Revcap, for the planned sale of the Marignan building for €402 million.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 01:27 am EST

Located at 29-33 Avenue des Champs-Élysées (Paris 8th arrondissement), at the corner of Rue de Marignan, this Art Deco building spans 7 floors and offers more than 12,000 m², including 7,300 m² of office space and 4,800 m² of retail areas.



The agreed price reflects a value of approximately €33,000/m² for both office and retail spaces combined, with the transaction expected to close during the first half of 2026, subject to the fulfillment of suspensive conditions.



Carried out under optimal market conditions, this transaction represents a premium of over 20% compared to the NAV as of December 31, 2024. Accretive to the group's cash flow, this sale will also enable Icade to continue reducing its debt and accelerate the rollout of its ReShapE strategic plan.