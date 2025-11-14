Icape surged 6% after reporting a 14.8% increase in third-quarter 2025 revenue, reaching EUR50.8 million on a reported basis. The printed circuit board (PCB) and custom electromechanical parts distributor also posted a second consecutive quarter of organic growth at constant exchange rates (+6.8%).

For the first nine months of 2025, Icape recorded revenue of EUR152.8 million, up 13.7% year-on-year (+2.3% organic growth at constant exchange rates).

Demonstrating renewed commercial momentum, the company's order book stood at EUR49.4 million at the end of September, representing a 32.7% increase in US dollars in the third quarter (+26.5% in euros), and reached EUR56 million by the end of October.

Icape reaffirmed all of its 2026 targets, including an average annual organic revenue growth rate of 10% between 2023 and 2026, and an operating margin of approximately 9.5% by 2026.