Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. delivered record Q3 25 results, showcasing robust growth in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Analysts remain optimistic due to strong stock performance and promising future projections, driven by high demand in its Exchanges and Data Services segments.

Published on 11/13/2025 at 05:42 am EST - Modified on 11/13/2025 at 06:16 am EST

Intercontinental Exchange was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Georgia, US. It operates regulated futures exchanges and OTC markets for commodities and financial products, including agricultural, energy, equity index, currency contracts and credit derivatives. The company provides global participants with advanced technology infrastructure and trading platforms, along with clearing, market data broadcasting, and risk management services, facilitating efficient and secure market operations worldwide.

Intercontinental Exchange delivered a record Q3 25, with net revenues of $2.4bn, up 3% y/y, with adjusted diluted EPS of $1.7, rising 10% y/y. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $1.6bn, with margins expanding by 132bp to 65.2%. Recurring revenue, driven by a 9% increase in exchange data and a 7% lift in fixed income and data services, provided resilience.

ICE continued robust capital returns, with $400m in share repurchases and reducing debt, with gross leverage falling to just over 2.9x EBITDA. Notably, futures and options open interest surged 16% y/y, highlighting strong demand for risk management tools

Increased FCF

Intercontinental Exchange posted strong performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 9.1%, reaching $9.3bn in FY24, driven by record growth in its Exchanges business, expansion in Fixed Income and Data Services. EBITDA registered a CAGR of 9.0%, reaching $5.6bn, with stable margins at 60.7%.

Over FY 21-24, the company experienced a rise in FCF from $2.2bn to $3.5bn. CFO also rose from $3.1bn to $4.6bn, with cash and cash equivalent increasing.

In comparison, Nasdaq, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 7.9% over FY 21-24, reaching $7.4bn in FY 24. EBITDA grew at CAGR of 11.2% to $2.6bn, with margin expanding from 32.3% to 35.4%.

Robust stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock delivered negative returns of approximately 1.3%. In comparison, the Nasdaq stock delivered higher returns of around 12.2% over the same period.

Intercontinental Exchange is currently trading at a P/E of 27.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $5.6, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 33.9x and Nasdaq’s valuation of 30.9x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.2x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $6.5bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 17.1x and Nasdaq (19.9x).

Intercontinental Exchange is mostly liked by analysts who cover it, with 15 having 'Buy' ratings and three having 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of $192.4, implying 24.9% upside potential at its current price.

Consensus estimated EBITDA to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% to $11.1bn with margins expanding by 280bp to 67.4% over FY 24-27. In addition, net profit CAGR of 12.1% to $3.9bn. Likewise, for Nasdaq, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 10.2% and a net profit CAGR of 21.6%.

Overall, Intercontinental Exchange demonstrates strong financial performance, robust stock returns, and favorable analyst ratings, positioning it well for future growth. Despite competitive pressures, its strategic initiatives and resilient revenue streams suggest a promising outlook compared to its peers like Nasdaq. However, the company faces risks including market volatility, high interest rates, regulatory pressures, AI disruption, stock performance volatility, and intense competition, impacting its operational performance and long-term growth prospects.