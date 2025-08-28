ID Logistics reports a 23.2% increase in net income attributable to the group to €22.4m for H1 2025, and a 12.9% increase in its current operating income to €65.8m, representing a margin that is down 10bp to 3.7%.



The contract logistics group posted H1 revenue of €1.76bn, up 16%. Adjusted for an overall unfavorable currency effect, LFL growth reached +17.1%.



ID Logistics reports very strong business in France (+15.8%), good growth in the rest of Europe (+11.8%) and very strong momentum in the US (+32.7%), as well as in Latin America and Asia (+22.6%).



'The opening of operations in Canada, the group's 19th country, confirms the strong appeal of our model to our major customers and their resilience in the current environment, management adds, who is confident about the company's continued growth.