ID Logistics Accelerates in the Fourth Quarter and Closes 2025 with Strong Growth

ID Logistics has reported revenues of 1 037.5 million EUR for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 12.2% year-on-year, or 14.7% on a like-for-like basis. For the full year, the group achieved revenues of 3 737.0 million EUR, representing growth of 14.2%, or 16.0% on a like-for-like basis.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/26/2026 at 12:12 pm EST

Breaking down the figures, France (accounting for 25% of revenues) grew by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, while Europe excluding France (49%) posted like-for-like growth of 13.1%. North America (19%) continued its strong momentum with a +32% increase on a like-for-like basis. Other regions (7%), including notably Latin America and Asia, delivered +13% like-for-like growth.



Chairman and CEO Eric Hémar highlighted a 2025 "year of strong growth throughout," marked by a fourth quarter that "for the first time" surpassed the 1 billion EUR mark in quarterly revenues.



The contract logistics specialist also reported the launch of 27 new projects in 2025, and spotlighted several recent contracts: the planned opening in 2026 of a new site in the United Kingdom for a global e-commerce player, the launch of a new operation in Portugal with a longstanding furniture client, as well as a first partnership with H&M in Brazil.



The group considers that the growth seen in 2025, driven by new operations and the opening of business in Canada, represents a lever for growth in the coming months. ID Logistics says it remains attentive to ramping up productivity at newly opened sites and reaffirms its intention to seize potential external growth opportunities. Full-year 2025 results will be published on March 11, 2026 after market close.