ID Logistics has posted Q3 2025 revenue of €937.8m, up 13.4%. Adjusted for an overall unfavorable currency effect, growth amounted to +15.4% LFL.



"Business is growing in all geographical areas, driven by continued strong momentum in the United States and a robust French market," said Eric Hémar, CEO of the contract logistics group.



During the first nine months of the year, ID Logistics recorded revenue of €2.7bn, up +15.1% (+16.5% LFL). Since the beginning of the year, it has launched 25 new projects.



Bolstered by "continued strong commercial momentum with the signing of new projects," the group anticipates solid growth in 2025. It remains focused on increasing the productivity of recent projects and managing the start-ups for the year.