ING announces the appointment of Ida Lerner as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Tanate Phutrakul, who will step down at ING's AGM in April 2026, as announced last July.



Until recently, Ida Lerner was CFO of the Norwegian bank DNB since 2021. She joined DNB in 2007, after holding various positions at HSBC and Nordea.



She will join ING's Executive Board on April 1, 2026. The Supervisory Board will propose to shareholders that she be appointed as a member of the Executive Board and CFO of ING at the Annual General Meeting in April 2026.





