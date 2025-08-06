IDEXX has reported Q2 25 results, including both solid top-line and earnings growth. The results were boosted by the company's innovation-driven strategy, driving momentum and exceeding expectations. The successful launch of IDEXX Cancer Dx in North America enabled the company to sustain customer satisfaction and set a foundation for long-term growth. Notably, the stock jumped around 28% on the earnings release, with analysts consecutively raising their target prices for the share.

Published on 08/06/2025 at 06:39 am EDT - Modified on 08/06/2025 at 07:26 am EDT

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 in Delaware. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for livestock, poultry, dairy, and water testing industries. In addition, it also provides human medical point-of care and laboratory diagnostics. It offers a wide range of products and services, including point-of care veterinary diagnostic products, consulting services, health monitoring, biological materials testing, livestock, poultry and dairy health monitoring products, blood gas analyzers, etc.

The company operates through four business segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG) (almost all, 92.1%, of Q2 25 revenue), Water quality products (4.6%), Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD) (2.9%), and Others (0.4%). In addition, the company is geographically segmented into: United States (64.7%), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (21%), Asia Pacific Region (8%), Canada (4.2%), and Latin America & Caribbean (2%).

Solid Q2 25 results

IDEXX announced its Q2 25 results on August 4, 2025. The company reported solid sales of $1.1bn, reflecting a 11% y/y increase, driven by 10.8% y/y growth in CAG, reaching $1bn, followed by 9% y/y growth in water quality products, reaching $51m and 4.8% y/y growth in LPD segment, reaching $31m.

In addition, IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostics and consulting services, and rapid assay products generated 15%, 6%, and 3% of the reported revenue respectively, reflecting robust y/y growth. Operating profit experienced a 41.4% y/y growth, reaching $373m, with margin expansion of 730bp to 33.6%, driven by 9.5% y/y decline in operating expenses. Net profit rose 44.6% y/y, to $294m.

Following the earnings release, the stock jumped 27.5%. In addition, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies increased the target price to $675, $722, and $785 from $550, $626, $625 respectively.

IDEXX unleashes cortisol insight

IDEXX announced the launch of Catalyst Cortisol Test on June 5, 2025. This marks the company’s third expansion of the Catalyst platform in a year. This launch enhances the point-of-care diagnostic capacities for veterinary practices. The test ensures quick, in-clinic quantitative measurement of cortisol levels, supporting timely and accurate diagnosis of Addison’s disease and Cushing’s syndrome in dogs. This test is presented in integration with IDEXX’s VetLab Station and VetConnect PLUS and provides interpretive guidance, streamlines clinic workflows and improves patient outcomes.

This product expansion boosts the company’s recurring revenue model by improved utilization of 75,000 catalyst analyzers. In addition, the launch addresses the high-demand clinical needs, reestablishing IDEXX’s competitive edge in veterinary diagnostics. The newly added test capability would enhance customer loyalty, expand the test menu, and drive long-term revenue growth from consumables and digital services.

Robust increase in cash

IDEXX reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 6.6% to reach $3.9bn in FY 24, the principal drivers include increasing usage among current clients by encouraging greater adoption of both established and newly introduced test services, expanding the customer base with new client acquisitions, sustaining strong loyalty and retention levels within the existing customer group, and implementing effective price adjustments that reflect the high value and unique advantages of our diagnostic portfolio.

EBIT rose at a CAGR of 8.5% to $1.2bn in FY 24, with margins expanding by 154bp to 30.5%. Net income increased at 6% CAGR over the same period, reaching $888m.

Consistent net income led to an increase in FCF from $553m to $754m over FY 21-24, supported by robust growth in cash inflow from operations. In addition, the cash and cash equivalent doubled from $144m to $288m. The total debt decreased from $1bn to $987m, reflecting a robust improvement in gearing ratio, declining from 14.9x to 6.2x.

In comparison, Zoetis, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 6% over the past three years, reaching $9.3bn in FY 24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 6.5% to $3.4bn, with margins witnessing expansion from 36.2% in FY 21 to 36.7% in FY 24. Net income surged at a CAGR of 6.9% to $2.5bn.

Optimistic analysts outlook

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 41.1%. In comparison, Zoetis’ stock underperformed and delivered negative returns of 16.4% over the same period.

IDEXX is currently trading at a P/E of 51x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $12.6, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 48.2x and Zoetis’ valuation of 24.2x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 39.7x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $1.3bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 37.3x and Zoetis (18.6x).

IDEXX is monitored by 13 analysts, seven of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and five have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $657.6, implying a limited 2.4% upside potential from the current price.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 8.2%, reaching $4.9bn over FY 24-27. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 12.8% to $1.6bn, with margins expanding from 28.9% to 32.8% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 12.2% to $1.3bn with margins expanding from 22.8% to 25.4%, with EPS expected to increase to $15.9 in FY 27 from $10.7 in FY 24. Likewise, the analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 6.6% and a net profit CAGR of 6.8% for Zoetis.

Overall, IDEXX is poised for long-term growth supported by robust revenue growth across segments. Product launches strengthen the revenue base and reestablish the company’s leadership in veterinary diagnostics. Consistent earnings growth, improving cash flow, and a healthy balance sheet positioned IDEXX for sustained expansion. However, the company is prone to several risks related to supply chain disruptions, market saturation in certain regions, macroeconomic fluctuations, intense competition, and regulatory changes in international markets.