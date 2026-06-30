Ieva Group to Launch Viral Brand Wonderskin in Belgium at ApriL

Ieva Group, a specialist in personalized beauty, said Tuesday that it will accelerate the European rollout of U.S. cosmetics brand Wonderskin through a distribution deal with Belgian retailer ApriL.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/30/2026 at 09:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Already the brand's exclusive distributor in Europe, Ieva said it plans initially to introduce Wonderskin in 20 stores across the network in Belgium, before gradually expanding to all of the perfumer's locations.



The launch, which follows recent rollouts at Marionnaud and Beauty Success, is expected to mark a new step in the partnership between the two companies, as the chain was already selling its made with Care and L'Atelier du Sourcil brands.



A growth lever powered by tech and social media



Wonderskin has established itself in the global cosmetics market thanks to its patented "Wonder Blading" technology, a peelable, transfer-proof pigmented lip mask process. The hero product in the range, the Lip Stain Masque, has benefited from strong digital virality, generating more than one billion impressions in a year across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.



On the Paris stock exchange, IEVA shares were flat on Tuesday afternoon following the announcement. Since its listing last March, the "Netflix of beauty" stock has lost 37% of its value, for a market capitalization that now stands at €78.9m.