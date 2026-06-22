IHG brings the Kimpton brand to Madrid and also strengthens its position in India
The hotel group is continuing to expand its brands in high-growth markets, with Kimpton set to arrive in Madrid and a Holiday Inn under development in Mathura, India. The stock is up 0.6% in London in early afternoon trading.
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of its first Kimpton-branded hotel in Madrid, in partnership with El Corte Inglés. Located at 89 Goya Street in the upscale Salamanca neighborhood, the 106-room property is expected to open in mid-2030.
The hotel will be housed in a historic building and will feature, among other amenities, a ground-floor restaurant, a spa, an indoor pool, and a rooftop bar-restaurant overlooking the Spanish capital.
The opening will mark Kimpton's debut in Madrid, following earlier launches in Barcelona, Mallorca and Marbella. IHG said the project aligns with its growth strategy in the luxury and lifestyle segment in Spain and, more broadly, in Europe.
Separately, the group also announced the signing of a management agreement with Embrassio Hotels & Resorts, the hotel subsidiary of the Vrindara group, to develop the Holiday Inn Mathura in India. The 115-room property, scheduled to open in early 2030, will include three dining venues, meeting and events space, a fitness center, and a swimming pool.
Located in one of the country's most important religious destinations, the hotel is intended to meet the growth in spiritual tourism and rising demand for accommodations under international brands.
The signing fits within IHG's expansion strategy in high-potential markets in India. The group currently operates 52 hotels in the country across six brands and has a pipeline of 98 additional projects expected over the next 3 to 5 years.
IHG shares are up 0.6% in London shortly before 15:30.
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC is one of the world leaders in hotel operating.
At the end of 2025, the group operates 6,963 hotels (1,026,177 rooms) broken down by brand primarily into Holiday Inn Express (3,292 hotels), Holiday Inn (1,247), Crowne Plaza (424), Candlewood Suites (423), Staybridge Suites (350), InterContinental (242), Hotel Indigo (191), voco (124), Garner (89), avid hotels (87), Kimpton (85), Iberostar Beachfront Resorts (62), EVEN Hotels (46), Vignette Collection (31), Six Senses (27), HUALUXE (24), Regent (11), and Atwell Suites (9).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa/Asia (32.4%), Americas (49.4%), China (7%) and other (11.2%).
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