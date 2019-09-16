iinside : Introduces iFlow Passenger Motion Analytics for Smarter Airports

The iFlow Solution Delivers Powerful Insights for Curb-to-Gate Passenger Journey Intelligence

iinside, the leader in U.S. airport security checkpoint solutions, today introduces iFlow, a comprehensive motion analytics platform that provides airport operators valuable insights into passenger movement for improving service levels, increasing operational efficiencies and enhancing revenue. iFlow is available to customers through an early adopter program with general availability anticipated in Q1 2020.

By integrating a mix of sensors and machine learning algorithms along with intuitive user dashboards, iFlow will help airport operators gain critical business intelligence on passenger flow patterns throughout their facilities. More and more airports are operating near maximum capacity given record passenger levels, which are only expected to grow. Smart airports need data-driven operational insights to manage daily activities, respond to irregular operations and conduct long-range planning.

iFlow is a modular solution that can provide curb-to-gate visibility or focus in on specific areas such as retail, TNC pickup areas or restrooms. When deployed across a terminal, iFlow will be able to help airports better understand the passenger journey, providing vital statistics on passenger departures by gate, carrier and destination, when passengers arrive prior to departure and how many passengers dwell in retail areas versus visiting airline lounges.

“iFlow gives airports new insights they’ve never had before,” said Steve Moody, VP of Business Development for iinside. “For instance, the airport concessions director could compare a typical Delta passenger’s travel habits to that of a typical Southwest or JetBlue passenger. iFlow will also offer aggregated insights into passenger dwell times, such as how long passengers spend in ticketing versus baggage claim, or versus the gate lounge – all without compromising individual passenger identities.”

Initially, iFlow will provide general insights into passenger movement. As iinside continues to add new data sets, such as retail spending, and applies increasingly advanced analytics, the capability of iFlow scales quickly. Additionally, airports that invest in an indoor motion analytics solution will realize a long-term return on their investment from the continuous improvement and learning that iinside’s smart airport solutions provide.

As iFlow evolves, airport operators will be able to explore trends such as average spending habits of passengers flying to various locations or during different days of the week. For example, iFlow could help airports understand how much time passengers flying to Las Vegas spend in retail versus those flying to Des Moines or Shanghai.

“We believe that these anonymized insights into passenger behavior patterns, which will eventually include retail spending patterns, will be gold for airport vendors and operators,” Moody explained.

“We are excited to bring this new, innovative solution to an airport market that’s increasingly reliant on advanced data and analytics,” said Sam Kamel, CEO of iinside. “There’s a distinct competitive advantage for airports that can learn to apply indoor motion analytics to generate business insights across the full curb-to-gate passenger journey. It’s the future of smart airport management, and we’re introducing it today.”

About iinside

iinside is the leader in indoor motion analytics for airports and other large public venues. Its platform integrates data from LiDAR and Bluetooth sensors, Wi-Fi hotspots and mobile services – and generates business intelligence to analyze and manage the indoor flow of people. Our solutions apply machine learning to help smart airports better manage passenger movements - reducing bottlenecks through real-time visibility and predictive analytics. We distribute our information through our Smart Travel API Platform, enabling a range of applications – from ride-share information services to travel planning solutions - that can forecast wait times and estimate ‘time-to-gate’. Using our data, airports are better serving travelers, improving passenger satisfaction and creating new revenue opportunities.

