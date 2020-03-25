iland Awarded with its Fourth Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year Award

HOUSTON, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, today announced it has been selected as the 2019 Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America by Veeam® Software, the leader in backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™. This is the fourth year iland has been honored with this title, having also won the award in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The fifth annual awards recognize North America Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who demonstrate success in providing Veeam’s solutions to their customers with first-class support, expert knowledge, innovation and continued product education.

The VCSP Impact Partner of the Year award recognizes iland, an industry-leading global provider of Veeam solutions, for delivering extraordinary business value by collaborating on joint go-to-market solutions and marketing activities with Veeam, and for its dedication to helping develop Veeam business.

In an age of relentless cyberattacks and ransomware, iland offers customers reliable and cost-effective cloud solutions to help protect valuable data and meet stringent storage requirements. iland’s Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect, Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft Office 365 with Veeam, and Secure Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) with Veeam provide direct integration and 100 percent compatibility with Veeam’s industry-leading backup and replication software. These solutions are available from iland through a global sales channel of more than 500 partners including CDW, this year’s Veeam Impact Partner of the Year in North America.

Innovations that deliver value with Veeam

iland cloud offers customers the highest levels of service, security and compliance, with flexible and predictable pricing to fit changing business needs, along with a proven onboarding methodology that streamlines migration to the cloud.

Customers benefit from the advanced visibility and management capabilities enabled by the integration of Veeam Cloud Connect with the award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console.

iland partners, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise IT leaders can manage their entire global portfolios of Veeam cloud-based backup solutions from a single, unified console.

Other iland innovations that leverage the strengths of Veeam’s backup solutions include:

iland’s Autopilot Managed Recovery, a fully managed business continuity solution integrated with Veeam to help accelerate application recovery in the event of a data loss or significant downtime.

iland Test Drive, a full-featured, fully-automated trial platform designed to reduce the time and effort of validating Veeam and iland services, enabling customers and partners to experience the actual look, feel, features, and capabilities of Veeam and iland services.

iland Catalyst, a complimentary cloud assessment tool. Catalyst combined with Test Drive helps customers and partners quickly model their existing Veeam and iland environments to determine if the cloud is right for their specific use case.

iland LabEngine, a hands-on lab program that includes a dedicated Veeam environment for customer and partner testing. The lab environment is integrated into iland’s channel partner technical certification and provides all the technology necessary to quickly demonstrate Veeam’s advanced feature set.

“For more than 10 years, iland and Veeam have successfully partnered to help our joint customers navigate complex IT challenges. From migrating to the cloud, to backing up Office 365, to creating sophisticated disaster recovery plans, the beauty of our partnership is that we have solutions for every business,” said Dante Orsini, iland senior vice president of business development. “Just as the Veeam backup technology continues to evolve, iland consistently finds new ways to easily and securely connect our customers to the cloud. Receiving this award for the fourth time represents a tireless commitment with Veeam and our global partners to deliver the most simple, flexible and reliable cloud data protection solutions on the market. We look forward to the decade ahead and our continued partnership with Veeam as we prepare our joint customers to embrace the next generation of IT innovation.”

“We are excited to recognize and honor iland as the Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam. “Their investment in building and delivering Veeam-powered solutions and services is an invaluable part of Act II for Veeam – our evolution into Hybrid Cloud. iland is an ideal VCSP partner who has developed a collaborative relationship with us and leverages our program for mutual business opportunities. We congratulate iland on this award and look forward to continued mutual success and even greater profitability in 2020.”

"Veeam's backup solutions give me the peace of mind of knowing my company's data is backed up and secure at a time of growing threats and uncertainties,” said Josh Van Slyke, IT infrastructure manager at Benchmade Knife Company. “iland’s Secure Cloud Backup integrated with Veeam Cloud Connect makes it easy to extend that comfort to the cloud. With years of integration between the two companies, I know I have the latest tools and technology I need to backup our data to the cloud with confidence."

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

