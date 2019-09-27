Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

illimity Bank S p A : acquires distressed loans with a Gross Book Value of over 850 million euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:15am EDT

ILLIMITY ACQUIRES DISTRESSED LOANS WITH A GROSS BOOK VALUE

OF OVER 850 MILLION EURO

Milan, 27 September 2019 - illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity") announces that it has acquired, through four separate transactions, non-performing loans ("NPL") and unlikely to pay receivables ("UTP") for a total nominal value ("Gross Book Value") of over 850 million euro.

The first acquisition was signed with Unicredit for a gross nominal value of over 700 million euro and consists of an NPL loan portfolio comprising corporate positions secured mainly by industrial and commercial assets.

The additional agreements were signed with other counterparties for the purchase of NPL and UTP exposures, mainly corporate secured, with a gross nominal value of approximately €150 million.

***

For further information:

Investor Relations

Silvia Benzi: +39.349.7846537 - +44.774.1464948 silvia.benzi@illimity.com

Press & Communication illimity

Isabella Falautano, Francesca D'Amico

Sara Balzarotti, Ad Hoc Communication Advisors

+39.340.1989762 press@illimity.com

+39.335.1415584 sara.balzarotti@ahca.it

illimity Bank S.p.A.

illimity is the banking start-up formed in 2018 with a strongly innovative and high-tech business model, specialising in lending to SMEs and headed by Corrado Passera. illimity extends financing to high-potential businesses that still have a low credit rating or are unrated, including the non-performing(Unlikely-to-Pay) SME segment; the company also acquires secured and unsecured distressed corporate credits to then service these through its Neprix platform. Finally, it provides innovative direct digital banking services for retail and corporate customers through its direct digital bank, illimitybank.com. The story of illimity began in January 2018 with the launch of SPAXS S.p.A. - the first Italian SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) set up to acquire and capitalise an entity operating in the banking industry - which raised EUR 600 million. Just two months after its launch, SPAXS announced the acquisition of Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A., with the resulting business combination finalised in September 2018 after obtaining the approval of the shareholders of SPAXS in August 2018. The merger between SPAXS and the Bank gave rise to illimity Bank S.p.A., which began trading on Borsa Italiana's MTA exchange on 5 March 2019 (ticker "ILTY").

Illimity Bank S.p.A., Sede Legale Via Soperga 9, 20124 Milano, Italia - www.illimity.com

Disclaimer

illimity Bank S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:33aVIVA ENERGY : Change in substantial holding from PPT Opens in a new Window
PU
02:33aNUMIS : Trading update for the year ending 30 September 2019
PU
02:33aNUMIS : Purchase of Shares in a Close Period
PU
02:33aLOCAL SHOPPING REIT : Tender Offer
PU
02:33aGREENCOAT CAPITAL LLP : Change of Company Secretary & Appointment of SID
PU
02:33aAEW UK LONG LEASE REIT : Annual Financial Report
PU
02:33aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Partial Cash Offer ●
PU
02:33aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
02:31aIEA may cut its oil demand growth estimates if global economy weakens
RE
02:31aMOBERG PHARMA PUBL : Annual Report for the abbreviated fiscal year January - June 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
2NIKKEI : Toyota to boost Subaru stake to more than 20% - sources
3Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
4ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Buys Italy's Buccellati

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group