ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Milan, 12 April 2019 - The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of illimity Bank S.p.A. ("illimity"), which met today at the company's headquarters in Milan, via Soperga n. 9, approved, by unanimous vote of the participating shareholders, the financial statements of Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A. (now illimity) as at 31 December 2018 and the full coverage of the related loss through the utilisation of reserves. It also unanimously approved the financial statements as at 31 December 2018 of SPAXS S.p.A., merged by incorporation into Banca Interprovinciale S.p.A. with effect from 5 March 2011, and the coverage of the relative loss through the use of reserves.

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting also acknowledged the consolidated financial statements of SPAXS S.p.A. as at 31 December 2018 and the related loss (equal to Euro 23.5 million, excluding minorities, as already communicated on 6 March 2019), resulting to a large extent from the startup and implementation costs of the Business Combination, as provided for in the business plan.

Also, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting has approved, by favourable votes of the majority of the participating shareholders, the remuneration and incentive Policy of illimity for 2019, as illustrated in the document "Relazione sulla Politica di Remunerazione e incentivazione 2019", pursuant to article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (Unified Financial Act).

The aforementioned documents are available on the company website www.illimity.com, in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders and BoD Meeting" Section.

Pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (Unified Financial Act), the Financial Reporting Officer, Sergio Fagioli, declares that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records.

