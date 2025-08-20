AlphaValue is maintaining its buy recommendation on Imerys shares, with an unchanged target price of €28.7.

The analyst points out that earnings forecasts have been significantly lowered after half-year results marked by a sharper-than-expected contraction in profitability, due to lower volumes and a reduced contribution from joint ventures.

According to AlphaValue, the increase in net asset value to €61.1 does not reflect an improvement in operations, but is due to an upward revision of sector multiples, which calls for caution.

Finally, the note specifies that the cash flow discount valuation fell sharply to $2.87 from $26.3 previously, a direct consequence of the deteriorated cash flow outlook and an amplifying effect linked to the level of debt.