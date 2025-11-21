Imerys announced that on November 13, it placed new senior unsecured bonds worth EUR600 million under its EMTN program. The bonds have a seven-year maturity and carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.00%.

This transaction was significantly oversubscribed by both French and international institutional investors. Settlement and delivery are scheduled for November 21, at which point the bonds are expected to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

At the same time, Imerys completed a cash tender offer for its outstanding bonds maturing on January 15, 2027, which carry a 1.50% coupon and total EUR600 million. The group accepted offers amounting to EUR256.5 million.

All repurchased existing bonds will be cancelled. Following these two transactions, the average maturity of the specialty minerals group's bond profile has been extended to 4.4 years, compared to 3.4 years at the end of June.