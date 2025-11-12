Imerys has announced the launch of a cash tender offer for its EUR600 million bonds, bearing an interest rate of 1.5% and maturing on January 15, 2027. These bonds were originally issued on January 17, 2017.

At the same time, the mineral specialties group for industry has indicated its intention to issue new fixed-rate euro-denominated bonds, subject to market conditions, under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program.

The tender offer for the 2027 bonds begins on November 12 and will close on November 19 at 4:00 p.m. The final results are expected to be announced on November 20, with settlement scheduled for November 24.

The offer is capped at a maximum acceptance amount, which is expected to be equal to the total principal amount of the new bonds to be issued. Completion of the offer is subject to the settlement and delivery of the new bond issuance prior to the completion date of the offer.