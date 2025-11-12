Imerys has announced the launch of a cash tender offer for its EUR600 million bonds, bearing an interest rate of 1.5% and maturing on January 15, 2027. These bonds were originally issued on January 17, 2017.
At the same time, the mineral specialties group for industry has indicated its intention to issue new fixed-rate euro-denominated bonds, subject to market conditions, under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program.
The tender offer for the 2027 bonds begins on November 12 and will close on November 19 at 4:00 p.m. The final results are expected to be announced on November 20, with settlement scheduled for November 24.
The offer is capped at a maximum acceptance amount, which is expected to be equal to the total principal amount of the new bonds to be issued. Completion of the offer is subject to the settlement and delivery of the new bond issuance prior to the completion date of the offer.
As a world leader in mineral specialties for the industry, Imerys offers high-added-value business solutions for a wide range of sectors, from process industries to consumer goods or construction products. The group actively mobilizes its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and materials science know how to provide high-end solutions that value its mineral resources, develop formulations or produce synthetic minerals. All these actions bring about essential properties to its customers' products and their performance such as refractoriness, toughness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption, or hydrophobicity. Imerys is strongly committed to responsible developmentin particular, to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly products and processes. The activity is organized around 2 areas:
- Performance Minerals: the segment brings together three geographical business areas - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America and Asia/Pacific (APAC). This segment encompasses functional additives that give unique properties to the products they compose. It serves the plastics, rubber, paint and coatings, filtration, ceramic materials, renewable energy, paper and cardboard, food, health and cosmetic industries;
- Materials and High Temperature Solutions: the segment, managed globally, brings together two business areas - High Temperature Solutions and Refractories, Abrasives & Construction. This segment facilitates production processes involving high temperatures. It serves the refractory, foundry, metals, abrasives and building chemicals markets.
