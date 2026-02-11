Imerys Secures €50 Million in State Funding for EMILI Lithium Project

Imerys announces that Banque des Territoires, acting on behalf of the French State, will acquire a minority stake in the EMILI project. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming months.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 02/11/2026

Banque des Territoires is acting as the operator for the "critical metals" component of the France 2030 plan. This move marks a key milestone in the ongoing development of this lithium project, which is considered to be of major national interest and is recognized as strategic at the European level.



The State's investment, amounting to €50 million, aims to support EMILI in completing its definitive feasibility study, a major milestone expected in early 2027. This level of study is required before any final investment decision can be made regarding the future lithium production site located in Allier.



"The State's entry into EMILI's capital represents significant recognition of the industrial and strategic potential of our project. This partnership gives us the means to realize our ambitions for 2026 and strengthens our commitment to becoming a key player in the French and European energy transition," said Alessandro Dazza, CEO of Imerys.



Imerys also believes it is necessary to establish a minimum European local content requirement to structure a viable and sustainable lithium sector: 20% by 2030 and 40% by 2036. According to the group, all European lithium stakeholders have jointly submitted this request to the President of the European Commission.