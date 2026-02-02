Immobilière Dassault Reports 15.8% Growth in 2025 Rental Income

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/02/2026 at 12:12 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Rental income reached €9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 20.9% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth is primarily attributed to rental contributions from the building located at 88 rue de Rivoli (Paris 4th arrondissement), which was acquired at the end of July 2025.



On a like-for-like basis, income rose by 5% to €7.9 million for the fourth quarter, driven by the combined effect of higher rent indexation and new leases signed.



Full-year 2025 rental income totaled €34.5 million, representing a 15.8% increase compared to 2024, and a 9% rise on a like-for-like basis.



As of the end of December 2025, the physical occupancy rate of the Group's portfolio stood at 93.2%.